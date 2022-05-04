Narsampet Govt Degree College accredited with NAAC ‘A’ grade

Warangal: The Government Degree College in Narsampet was accredited with ‘A’ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with Cumulative Grade Point Average 3.14, thanks to the efforts of Principal Dr B Chandramouli and other staff members.

NAAC Peer team members Prof Vasant Shinde, Prof Diwan S Rawath and Prof Sovarani B Sarma visited the college April 28 and 29 and examined the facilities as well as the academic, administrative records and others of the college besides the Self Study Report submitted to the NAAC. The Peer team has also inspected all the departments and examined the records of the faculty members. They have also assessed the Library, Physical Education, the ICT facilities, basic amenities available at the college, the performance of the NSS and NCC units. “The grade is assessed in quantitative as well as qualitative metrics besides students’ satisfaction survey,” the Principal told ‘Telangana Today’.

The Principal, on behalf of the students, staff and stakeholders of Narsampet, has expressed his deep sense of gratitude to the Commissioner of Collegiate Education Navin Mittal, local MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, District Collector Dr G Gopi, former District Collector M Haritha, Regional Joint Directors of Collegiate Education Dr Yadagiri, Dr Rajender Singh, Academic Guidance Officer Dr DT Chary, Kakatiya University VC Prof Thatikonda Ramesh and Registrar Prof Venkatram Reddy, and others for their support to the college to get the NAAC certification with the ‘A’ grade.

