NASA releases images of Luna-25 crash site, revealing crater approx. 10 meters in diameter

Hyderabad: We all know Russia’s Luna 25 mission suffered a failure when it went out of control and crashed into moon on August 19.

NASA released the images of the crash site on Thursday.

According to images captured by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) spacecraft captured the images of a small new crater on moon’s surface, likely formed due to the crashing of Luna 25.

The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera, or LROC captured the images of the site and compared it with those taken prior to the crash time.

The crater, measuring approximately 10 meters in diameter, has been identified at latitude of 57.865 degrees south and a longitude of 61.360 degrees east. This crater is situated at an elevation of approximately minus 360 meters.

The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) comprises a trio of cameras affixed to the LRO spacecraft, designed to capture high-resolution monochrome images and moderate-resolution multispectral images of the lunar surface.