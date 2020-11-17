Nasser Hussain all praise for Indian batsman KL Rahul

Former England captain Nasser Hussain heaped praises on the Indian calling him one of the best white-ball cricketers.

Hyderabad: Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul finished the IPL as the highest run-getter with 670 runs and with Orange Cap even though his side failing to reach the play-offs. Former England captain Nasser Hussain heaped praises on the Indian calling him one of the best white-ball cricketers.

“Rahul, I think, is one of the best white-ball players going at the moment. He is a good lesson for any young boy or girl about how to stroke a cricket ball and not over-hit it. Rahul strokes it beautifully,” Hussain said.

He also lauded Shikhar Dhawan who scored over 500 runs and hit back-to-back centuries in the IPL. “These two openers are so pleasing on the eye. T20 is about muscle and hitting the ball but it’s also about stroking the ball and Dhawan and Rahul had magnificent tournaments,” Hussain said.

Both KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan are likely to open for India when they take on Australia in the T20s and ODIs.

