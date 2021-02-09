Nasser Hussain lauds Rishabh Pant’s fearless approach

Pant scored a scintillating 91 before departing going for a big shot off Dom Bess.

Hyderabad: Former England skipper Nasser Hussain lauded Indian youngster and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant for his fearless approach to his game. However, he also cautioned him that his approach also was a reason for his downfall in India’s first innings against England in the first Test in Chennai.

Pant scored a scintillating 91 before departing going for a big shot off Dom Bess. However, his innings helped India reduce the first innings lead. Speaking about Pant, Hussain said, “Rishabh Pant is an incredible, game-changing talent. Arguably, a series-changing talent. If he hadn’t batted in his no-fear style, if he lacked any self-belief, then India would not have won that match in Brisbane last month that completed their greatest ever series victory.”

“It made for much more exciting viewing to have Pant playing that kind of innings against England in the first innings. But don’t confuse him for somebody who simply has a slog. Until his dismissal, he had left deliveries from Dom Bess outside the off stump expertly and very rarely used his feet against him,” Hussain added.

