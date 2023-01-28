Nation remembers the Punjab Kesari on his 158th birth anniversary

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:06 PM, Sat - 28 January 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Lala Lajpat Rai, also known as Punjab Kesari, was a freedom fighter, besides being an author and a poet. He was known for his volatile political ideologies. Rai joined the Indian National Congress (INC) to participate in the political agitations of Punjab.

However, the leader was critical of the Gandhian ideas of peace and non-violence that were deeply rooted in the INC. He joined hands with Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Bipin Chandra Pal to conduct violent protests against the colonial rulers. The trio became famous as Lal-Bal-Pal, across the country for their rebellion against the Simon Commission.

Lala ji died in 1928 after suffering a severe head injury after being hit by the police in Lahore. Several movies, books and documentaries have been made over the years to portray the great valour of Rai, who came be known as the Lion of Punjab.

He is being remembered on Saturday, January 28, on the occasion of his 158th birth anniversary. Several political personalities and citizens have paid their respects to the revolutionary leader for his immense contributions to the freedom struggle of India and in the ideologies that build the nation.

— Simar Kaur