Want to learn how to deal with your emotions? Try this free online workshop exclusively for women

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:28 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

An “All Women’s Blog”, Wiki Wonder Woman seeks to empower women and offer thoughtful solutions to the many problems they may face in their life.

Hyderabad: Most women lack proper guidance or push when it comes to taking their ideas forward, which may lead to depression and anxiety attacks. And not many will be able to afford a psychologist or life coach who can guide them in the right direction. But if you want to have clarity about life and get over your wounds, Wiki Wonder Woman is holding a free class for women who want the right guidance.

An “All Women’s Blog”, Wiki Wonder Woman seeks to empower women and offer thoughtful solutions to the many problems they may face in their life. Run by Padmaja Evuri, the blog covers topics important to today’s women such as wellness, lifestyle, relationships, grooming, and fashion. The blogger wants to help women live healthier and happier lives by providing a variety of topics.

“Our mission is to connect women worldwide for a brighter future for our children and grandchildren. The goal of feminism, also known as gender equality, is to receive the respect and rights we are due. ‘Wiki Wonder Woman’ and ‘Womanly Stories’ place a strong emphasis on women supporting one another and giving each other the courage to face life’s challenges. It’s time to disprove the myth that women are each other’s worst enemies because we believe in “Women Uplifting Women” and we aim to do so,” says Padmaja.

You can take a free online course where you are educated on how to manage your emotions, make peace with your past, and get some psychological advice on controlling your emotions. The online event, to be led by psychologist-psychotherapist Dr Rimpa Sarkar, will take place on November 5 at 11 am. The session will only be available to women on their Instagram page – ‘Wiki Wonder Woman’. To book a slot, DM them with your name.