Pallavi Model School pays tribute to Lala Lajpat Rai

To honour the crucial role that Lala Lajpat Rai played in the Indian freedom struggle, PMS Bowenpally conducted a special assembly on January 28 to mark the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter.

The assembly commenced with the prayer followed by the thought for the day and the news headlines. Students of class VIII presented this as a tribute to the freedom fighters and apprised the audience about the life, works and teachings of this great leader. Children spoke famous slogans of the leader with full energy and expression.

Lala Lajpat Rai was born on January 28, 1865, in Punjab. He was instrumental in establishing Punjab National Bank, the first indigenous bank in India. He was one of the Lal Bal Pal triumvirates. A video was shared with the students which was informatives and emotionally charged. It was a great opportunity for children to learn about the freedom fighters.

