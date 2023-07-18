National Board for Wildlife clears Lakshmipur Lift Irrigation Scheme

National Board for Wildlife, which met in New Delhi on Monday, cleared the Lakshmipur Lift Irrigation Scheme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:25 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

National Board for Wildlife, which met in New Delhi on Monday, cleared the Lakshmipur Lift Irrigation Scheme

Hyderabad: The National Board for Wildlife, which met in New Delhi on Monday, cleared the Lakshmipur Lift Irrigation Scheme. The scheme that was intended to lift water from the Kaddam project, is among the 23 developmental works that received the final nod from the Board.

The construction of the Lakshmipur Lift required diversion of 3.17 hectares of forest land. The State had given its commitment to take up compensatory afforestation. The State has been pursued the issue vigorously to quench the thirst of the people in Khanapur area.

The board also gave its nod for 11 road widening proposals in the Left Wing Extremist (LWE) affected areas and five Panchayati Raj roads in Kagaznagar division of Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district.