Karimnagar CP plants trees as part of Green India Challenge

Besides planting trees, protection of saplings was also the responsibility of every citizen, Karimnagar CP said and wanted the people to take the responsibility of protecting trees

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:41 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Commissioner of police L Subbarayudu planting trees as part of Green India Challenge in Karimnagar police commissionerae office on Tuesday.

Karimnagar: As part of Green India Challenge, Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu planted saplings in the Police Commissionerate premises on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Subbarayudu said the Green India Challenge launched by Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar would help the society and increase greenery. Asking the people to take part in the mission to develop a pollution free society, he said it was the responsibility of every citizen to educate all sections of the society about the planting of trees, which were more essential for human beings.

Besides planting trees, protection of saplings was also the responsibility of every citizen, he said and wanted the people to take the responsibility of protecting trees.

DCP (law and order) S Srinivas, Additional DCP (CAR) M Bheem Rao, ACP C Pratap and other police officers were present.