Rains lash Telangana; red alert for five districts till Wednesday

The red alert, with heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain accompanied with gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph predicted on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:11 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: The monsoon gained momentum in the State as incessant rains continued to lash several areas since Monday night even as the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert of heavy rain forecast for five districts.

The red alert, with heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain accompanied with gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph predicted on Wednesday, is for the districts of Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda and Jangaon, the IMD Hyderabad said on Tuesday.

This apart, heavy to very heavy rain forecast has been issued to Karimnagar, Peddapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Siddipet and Kamareddy districts. The heavy rain forecast is valid till Friday morning.

Meanwhile, following incessant rains on Tuesday, several irrigation projects received considerable inflows. At a few places like Medigadda, irrigation officials released water downstream. With rains lashing the State, people at many places were subjected to lot of inconvenience. However, farmers, who have been waiting for the skies to open, were delighted.

Among all districts, Warangal, Yadadri Bhongir, Mulugu, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Kamareddy and Adilabad received considerable rainfall ranging from 30 mm to 52 mm.

Till 7 p.m. in the evening, Eturnagaram in Mulugu received highest rainfall of 71.3 mm, followed by 62.3 mm at Kamareddy and 60.8 mm at Gannaram in Nizamabad.