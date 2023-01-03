National Boxing championship: Telangana’s Hussamuddin marches into quarters

Mohammad Hussamuddin, who is representing Sports Services Control Board continued his fine run to make it to the quarterfinals

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:11 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Nizamabad boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin, who is representing Sports Services Control Board (SSCB) continued his fine run to make it to the quarterfinals in the 57kg category at the 6th Elite Men’s National Boxing championship in Hisar, on Tuesday.

The 2022 Asian Championships bronze medalist Hussamuddin was squaring off against Lallawmawma of Mizoram. The two time Commonwealth Games bronze medalist was at the top of his game and dominated proceedings to blank his opponent and win by unanimous decision. He will face Uttar Pradesh’s Manish Rathod in the quarter finals.

2019 World Championships bronze medalist Manish Kaushik and the 2018 Commonwealth Games champion Gaurav Solanki advanced to the quarters. Going up against Sandeep Doni of Andhra Pradesh, Manish Kaushik (63.5kg) who is representing the SSCB put on a show of immaculate strength.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medalist showcased his exceptional technical ability to outperform his opponent and won the bout after the referee stopped the contest (RSC) in the second round. He will face the winner of the bout between Manipur’s Rohit Ningehougan Singh and Jharkhand’s Neeraj Kumar Singh in the last 8.