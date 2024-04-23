Yashoda Hospitals pays Rs. 5.11 crore in property tax, get Rs. 26.92 lakh rebate

The management of the hospital met GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose on Tuesday and handed over the cheques. While GHMC is targeting to collect around Rs. 1,200 crore through this scheme, Rs. 230 crore was collected up until April 15.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 April 2024, 07:05 PM

Hyderabad: Under the Early Bird Scheme for the financial year 2024-25, a total of 11 medical facilities in different parts of the city belonging to Yashoda Hospitals paid Rs. 5.11 crore towards property tax, receiving a total rebate of Rs. 26.92 lakh.

The scheme, which commenced on April 1 offers a five per cent rebate to those who pay their property tax in full before April 30.

The rebate is only for the current financial year’s property tax. With only a week left for the Early Bird Scheme, Citizen Service Center (CSC) at GHMC Head Office, and circle-level offices will be open for payment of property tax even on Sundays. They will operate from 8 am to 8 pm, a press release said. Ends