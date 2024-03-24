Political conspiracy, says Santosh Rao on cheating case

Published Date - 24 March 2024

Hyderabad: Stating a forgery case was booked against him with political malice and to defame the BRS, former MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar said he had purchased 904 square yards in survey no 129/54 of Shaikpet eight years ago in 2016.

Based on a complaint by a representative of Navayuga Company on Thursday, the police had booked a case against the former MP. The company claimed that it had purchased 1,350 square yards in survey no 129/54 and complained that the land was encroached.

Reacting sharply, the former MP said he had purchased the 904 square yards house site from Shyamsundar Fuljal, son of PV Hanumanth Rao on November 11, 2016 through sale deed number 5917 / 2016. The asset was purchased legally for Rs.3.81 crore and the sale deed was executed by the Registration department.

“Since the last eight years, there is no litigation and no one approached me. There is no scope for any forgery at all,” Santosh Kumar stated categorically.

Shyamsundar had purchased the house site in 1992 through sale deed number 1888/ 1992. There were no litigations involving the house site since the last 32 years. Even after purchasing the house site from Shyamsunder, no new constructions were taken up in the land. The structures that were constructed by Shyamsunder and the earlier owners were still intact, he said.

“More importantly, if there are any legal issues, a legal notice should be served and an explanation should be sought. Without any such steps, a forgery complaint has been made,” Santosh Kumar said.

“Interestingly, the police claim that there is a legal issue with a house site admeasuring 1,350 square yards but the fact is that I had purchased 904 square yards,” he pointed out.

This proves that this case was booked with political malice. Apprehensions were being created among people over a property that was purchased legally, he said, adding that he had not encroached upon any land. Anyone could probe the property and he was prepared to face it legally, he said.

“A property, which did not have any litigation since the last 32 years suddenly turns controversial, making the objectives behind evident. Any attempt to defame the BRS or me will not be tolerated. Legal action will be initiated against those who try to defame me,” Santosh Kumar said.