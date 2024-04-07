TCS-Yashoda Hospitals organises ‘5K Run for Health’ in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 April 2024, 04:15 PM

Hyderabad: More than 5,000 participants joined the 5K Run for Health organised by TCS and Yashoda Hospitals held from Yashoda Hospitals Hitec City to IKEA Hyderabad and back, here on Sunday.

Inaugurating the run, Dr.G.S. Rao, Managing Director, Yashoda Hospitals along with Rajanna, President of TCS, said the objective of the run was to discourage unhealthy lifestyle which has negative impact on health.

Speakers including Dr. Pavan Gorukanti, Director of Yashoda Group of Hospitals, gave a message about importance of taking care of health, heart with an emphasis on daily walking along with healthy lifestyle and regular exercise.

Rajanna said, “addictions such as tobacco, cigarette, and alcohol can have detrimental effects on our health. Youth particularly working and software professionals must avoid such addictions.” TCS associates and their family members along with Yashoda Hospital’s team of doctors, nurses, paramedics, staff and others took part in the run, a press release said.