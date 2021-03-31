National Cycling championship: Esow Alben cruises away to victory

P Rajesh Nayana of Railways triumphed in women’s Keirin event with Celestina (Andaman & Nicobar), 3. Triyansha Paul (Bengal) coming second and third.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:59 pm

Hyderabad: Esow Alben of Andamans & Nicobar cruised away to victory in the men’s Keirin event on the concluding day of the 72nd Senior National Cycling championship at SATS Velodrome in Osmania University on Wednesday. David Beckham, also of Andamans & Nicobar came second while Manipur’s Rojit Singh was third.

P Rajesh Nayana of Railways triumphed in women’s Keirin event with Celestina (Andaman & Nicobar), 3. Triyansha Paul (Bengal) coming second and third.

Results

Team Pursuit (women elite): 1. Railways (Megha Gugad, P Nayana Rajesh, Irom Matouleibi Devi, Vaishnavi Gabhane) 5:23.454 (speed: 44.52) National record, 2. Assam (Joyshree Gogoi, Chayanika Gogoi, Gongutri Bordoloi, Bristi K Gogoi), 3. Karnataka (Danamma, Chichalkhandi, Soumya Antapur, Keerthi Rangaswamy, Kaveri Muranal).

Keirin (men elite): 1. Esow Alben (Andaman & Nicobar), 2. David Beckham (Andaman & Nicobar),Y Rojit Singh (Manipur).

Women: P Rajesh Nayana (Railways), 2. Celestina (Andaman & Nicobar), 3. Triyansha Paul (Bengal).

20 point race (men junior): 1. Vishwajeet Singh (Punjab) 57 pts, 2. Mularam (Services), 3. Dinesh Kichar (Rajasthan).

