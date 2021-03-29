National Track Cycling: Celestina bags top honours in 500m

Manipur’s Rajiya Devi and N Nikita from Andaman and Nicobar took second and third places respectively.

Published: 29th Mar 2021
Champions: Celestina (centre) with the gold medal in the 500m elite women's category.

Hyderabad: Andaman and Nicobar’s Celestina clocked. 0.37.804 seconds to win gold medal in the 500m elite women’s race at the 72nd National Track Cycling Championship, at the SATS Velodrome, Osmania University on Monday.

In the 5km scratch race, Karnataka’s Keerthi Rangaswamy took the gold. She then won a silver in the 2km individual pursuit event for men.

Cyclings competing during the 25km point race Omnium Final, at the SATS Velodrome, Osmania University, on Monday.

Results:

500 Meters Women Elite Final: 1. Celestina (A & N) (0.37.804), 2. Khoirom Rajiya Devi (Manipur), 3. N Nikita (A&N);

2 Km Individual Pursuit Women: 1. Chayanka Gogoi (Assam) (2.43.132), 2. Keerthi Rangaswamy C (Karnataka), 3. Gongutri Bordoloi (Assam);

5km Scratch Race Women: 1. Keerthi Rangaswamy C (Karnataka), 2. Chayanka Gogoi (Assam), N Nikita (A&N).

