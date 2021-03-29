National Track Cycling: Celestina bags top honours in 500m

Manipur’s Rajiya Devi and N Nikita from Andaman and Nicobar took second and third places respectively.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:35 pm

Hyderabad: Andaman and Nicobar’s Celestina clocked. 0.37.804 seconds to win gold medal in the 500m elite women’s race at the 72nd National Track Cycling Championship, at the SATS Velodrome, Osmania University on Monday.

Manipur’s Rajiya Devi and N Nikita from Andaman and Nicobar took second and third places respectively.

In the 5km scratch race, Karnataka’s Keerthi Rangaswamy took the gold. She then won a silver in the 2km individual pursuit event for men.

Results:

500 Meters Women Elite Final: 1. Celestina (A & N) (0.37.804), 2. Khoirom Rajiya Devi (Manipur), 3. N Nikita (A&N);

2 Km Individual Pursuit Women: 1. Chayanka Gogoi (Assam) (2.43.132), 2. Keerthi Rangaswamy C (Karnataka), 3. Gongutri Bordoloi (Assam);

5km Scratch Race Women: 1. Keerthi Rangaswamy C (Karnataka), 2. Chayanka Gogoi (Assam), N Nikita (A&N).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .