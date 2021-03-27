National Track Cycling: Keerthi races to gold in junior event

Assam’s Chayanika Gogoi and Andaman and Nicobar’s N Nikita took second and third places respectively.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:26 pm

Hyderabad: Karnataka’s Keerthi Rangaswamy clocked 12.07.278 seconds to clinch gold in the junior women’s 6km event on the inaugural day of the 72nd senior, 49th junior and 35th sub-junior national track cycling championship at the SATS Velodrome, Osmania University, on Saturday.

Assam’s Chayanika Gogoi and Andaman and Nicobar’s N Nikita took second and third places respectively.

Earlier, the event was off to a colourful start. Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud flagged off the event and said the they are honoured host the event as it was the first National event in cycling after the formation of the new State.

Results:

Women Junior: 6km: 1. Keerthi Rangaswamy (Kar), 2. Chayanika Gogoi (Assam), 3. N Nikita (A&N);

Sub-junior boys: 5km: 1. VA Akash (Ker), 2. Vivan sapru (Mah), 33. Niraj Kumar (Har);

Junior men: 10km: 1. Aayush Jakhar (Raj), 2. Mukesh Kumar Kaswan (Raj), 3. Ganesh Kudiganur (Kar);

Sub-junior girls: 4km: 1. Aditi Dongare (Mah), 2. Himanshi Singh (Har), 3. Reet Kapoor (Chandigarh)

Elite Men: 15km: Surya Thathu (Mah), 2. Om Prakash Thalod (SSB), 3. Vishwanath Gadad (Kar);

Elite Women: 10km: 1. Sushikala Agashe (Mah), 2. Sasti Singh (Odisha), . Danamma Chichakhandi (Kar).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .