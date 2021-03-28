Harshita Jakhar clinches gold in national cycling championship

Maharashtra’s Mahar Patel and Tamil Nadu’s JP Dhanyadha took silver and bronze respectively

Hyderabad: Rajasthan’s Harshita Jakhar recorded a timing of 3.01.309 seconds to clinch gold medal in the Youth Girls’ 2km individual pursuit event at the 72nd National Track Cycling Championship at the SATS Velodrome, Osmania University on Sunday.

Meanwhile in sub-junior boys 2000m individual pursuit, Haryana’s Niraj Kumar took the top honours while Varad Patil from Maharashtra and Karnataka’s Mallikarjun stood at second and third.

Results

Sub-junior boys: 2000m: Individual Pursuit: 1. Niraj Kumar (Haryana) (2.23.942), 2. Varad patil (Mah), 3. Mallikarjun Yadav (Kar);

Girls: 1. Pooja Donale (2.43.399), 2. Ankita Rathod (Kar), 3. Santi Biswas (WB)

Youth Girls 2km Individual Pursuit: 1. Harshita Jakhar (3.01.309) (Raj), 2. Mahar Patel (Mah), 3. JP Dhanyadha (TN).

