National flag hoisted upside down in Gajwel municipality

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 15 August 2024, 03:24 PM

Siddipet: Negligence on part of the municipal officials of Gajwel and elected representatives came to fore as they hoisted the national flag upside down on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day on Thursday.

While the staff made arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations on the premises of the Gajwel municipal office, Chairman Rajamouli Gupta hoisted the flag.

Few people who had noticed the mistake, alerted the officials.

Rectifying the mistake the flag was taken down and was hoisted again.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders filed a complaint at the Gajwel police station urging the police to file a criminal case against them for disrespecting the National flag.

The BJP leaders demanded suspension of the staff who were responsible for the incident.