National Games: 2 athletes stung by jellyfish at Goa beach, 1 suffers leg fracture during triathlon

Two athletes of a triathlon event at the ongoing National Games in Goa have been stung by jellyfish at the Miramar beach here while another triathlete suffered from a fracture during the event, a lifesaving agency said.

By PTI Published Date - 02:49 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Two athletes of a triathlon event at the ongoing National Games in Goa have been stung by jellyfish at the Miramar beach here while another triathlete suffered from a fracture during the event, a lifesaving agency said.

Panaji: Two athletes of a triathlon event at the ongoing National Games in Goa have been stung by jellyfish at the Miramar beach here while another triathlete suffered from a fracture during the event, a lifesaving agency said.

The agency’s lifesavers administered first aid to the two athletes who were stung by the jellyfish on Tuesday, it said without giving more information about the athletes.

“They treated their wounds with the help of vinegar, which is stored at every lifesaving tower for emergency situations involving jellyfish stings,” a spokesperson of Drishti Marine, the lifesaving agency appointed by the Goa government, said in a statement.

Another 16-year-old triathlete from Manipur, who suffered a leg fracture during running segment of the event, was also given first aid and later shifted to the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital near here, the spokesperson said.

A total of 16 lifesavers from the agency have been deployed for the National Games along with two beach safety dogs and two AI-powered robots, Aurus and Triton, which work in tandem to ensure beach safety and crowd control during sports events, he said.