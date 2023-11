Badminton: Priya clinches silver, bronze medal at Chhattisgarh India International Challenge

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:47 PM, Sun - 5 November 23

Priya Devi Konjengbam

Hyderabad: Priya Devi Konjengbam of Suchitra Badminton Academy has clinched a silver medal in mixed doubles and a bronze medal in women’s doubles in the Chhattisgarh India International Challenge on Sunday.

Priya partnered with Dinku Singh to bag the silver medal in mixed doubles event and added a bronze to her tally with partner Shruti Mishra in women’s double event.