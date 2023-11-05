Telangana tennis player Rashmikaa settles for silver medal at National Games

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:41 PM, Sun - 5 November 23

Hyderabad: Telangana tennis player Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty settled for silver medal in the individual singles event of the 37th National Games held at Goa on Sunday.

In the final, Rashmikaa faced top-seed Vaidehi Chaudary of Gujarat. The State player fought hard but lost the tie 5-7, 6-7. Rashmikaa led Telangana women tennis team finished the competition with a total of 3 medals including 2 silvers and a bronze.

Results: Final: Singles: Vaidhei Choudary (GUJ)(1) bt Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty (TS) 7-5 , 7-6