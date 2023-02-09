National Lok Adalat to be held in Telangana on February 11

National Lok Adalat will be conducted on February 11 in Telangana for speedy settlement of all civil and compoundable criminal cases

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:04 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: National Lok Adalat will be conducted on February 11 in Telangana for speedy and amicable settlement of all civil and compoundable criminal cases (both pre-litigation and pending litigation cases).

The Lok Adalat will be rendering services without any expenditure (or) fees, and the court fee, if any paid in the pending cases, will be refunded if the matter is settled through Lok Adalat, and no appeal lies against the award passed in Lok Adalat.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the National Legal Services Authority requested the general public to avail the benefit of the Lok Adalat Mechanism for settlement of their cases in the ensuing National Lok Adalat on February 11 in physical and virtual mode.

Persons who are willing to settle their pending cases or pre-litigation cases may approach the Chairman/Secretary of District Legal Services Authority, Nyaya Seva Sadan in the District Court complex of respective Districts (or) the nearest Mandal Legal Services Committee/the nearest Court to get their disputes resolved through National Lok Adalat, the statement stated.