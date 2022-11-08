National Lok Adalat to be held in Telangana on November 12

Hyderabad: National Legal Services Authority will hold National Lok Adalat on November 12 in the State for settlement of all kinds of civil cases and compoundable criminal cases (both pre-litigation and pending litigation cases).

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, National Legal Services Authority has urged people to avail the benefit of Lok Adalat mechanism for settlement of their cases. Persons who are willing to settle their pending cases or pre -litigation cases, may approach the chairman or secretary of District Legal Services Authority, Nyaya Seva Sadan in District Court complex of respective districts, nearest Mandal Legal Services Committee or nearest court to get their disputes resolved through National Lok Adalat , the statement stated.

It further stated that the Lok Adalat was rendering services without any fees and that the court fee if any paid in the pending cases would be refunded, if the matter is settled through Lok Adalat and no appeal lies against the award passed in Lok Adalat.