National Lok Adalat to be organised on June 26 in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:41 PM, Sat - 18 June 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Legal Services Authority will organise the National Lok Adalat in all the courts in the State on June 26, 2022.

The public can attend the Loka Adalat in physical and virtual mode for the settlement of all kinds of civil cases and compoundable Criminal cases (both pre litigation and pending litigation cases) as per the press release.

The services can be availed without any expenditure (or) fees and any fee paid in courts before will be refunded.

“As per National Legal Services Authority we are organising the Lok Adalat on June 26 all over the Telangana State and has taken all necessary steps in making it a grand success,” said S Goverdhan Reddy, Member Secretary, Districts & Civil courts.

The persons who are willing to settle their pending cases or pre-litigation cases may approach the Chariman/Secretary of District Legal Services Authority, Nyaya Seva Sadan in respective district courts (or) mandal legal services committee to get their disputes through Lok Adalat.