Mukhra (K) village in Adilabad gets national award, incentive of Rs 50 lakh

Model village Mukhra (K) Sarpanch Gadge Meenakshi received the national-level Gram Urja Swaraj Vishesh award

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:46 PM, Mon - 17 April 23

File Photo of Mukhra (K) village

Adilabad: Model village Mukhra (K) Sarpanch Gadge Meenakshi received the national-level Gram Urja Swaraj Vishesh award and a cash incentive of Rs.50 lakh from union Panchayat Raj minister Giriraj Singh at the National Panchayat Awards-2023 ceremony in New Delhi on Monday. President of India Draupadi Murmu was the chief guest of the event.

This was the fifth national award for Mukhra (K) in the last four years. The village had bagged the Swacch Sujal Shakti Samman in 2023, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Shashaktikaran Purashkar-2022 for effectively implementing various schemes and Biodiversity award in 2022 and Swacch Survekshan Award in 2020.

It also won three awards at the National Panchayat Awards Ceremony 2021-22 organised on the premises of Prof Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University in Hyderabad on March 31.

Mukhra (K), located in Echoda mandal, was one of the three villages in the country to have been chosen for the Gram Urja Swaraj Vishesh award under special category.

