Electing to bat, Hyderabad were given a solid start as Ramya and Keerthi Reddy (50) put on 149 runs for the opening wicket before the later was dismissed in the 36th over.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:47 pm

Hyderabad: Opener Ramya struck a 159-ball 132 (16×4, 1×6) as Hyderabad defeated Jharkhand by 27 runs to record their third win in Elite Group A in the National women’s cricket championship in Surat on Thursday.

Thanks to Ramya’s century, Hyderabad posted 258/6 in 50 overs and in reply, Jharkhand were restricted to 231/7 in 50 overs. Hyderabad, who lost to Odisha, top the table with 12 points and play the lowly Tripura on Saturday in the last league match.

Electing to bat, Hyderabad were given a solid start as Ramya and Keerthi Reddy (50) put on 149 runs for the opening wicket before the later was dismissed in the 36th over. Ramya had another good partnership, this time with Mamtha Kanojia. The realized 63 runs for the third wicket before Ramya departed. Kanojia hit a breezy 41 runs off 29 balls to take Hyderabad to a challenging total.

In pursuit of 259 for victory, Jharkhand too had a good start as Rashmi (35) and Indrani Roy (39) shared an opening stand of 67 runs. Leg spinner Bhogi Shravani, who had another good outing, broke the partnership by having Rashmi caught and bowled. Although, Jharkhand batters gave a good fight, Hyderabad bowlers had the last laugh.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 258/6 in 50 overs (Ramya 132, Keerthi Reddy 50, Mamtha Kanojia 41 n.o.) bt Jharkhand 231/7 in 50 overs (Rashmi 35, Indrani Roy 39, C Niharika 45 n.o.)

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .