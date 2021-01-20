National Youth Day: Panel discussion, literary fest organised

An emerging entrepreneur of grade XI commerce was invited for a tête-à-tête to encourage young minds with start-up ideas

Students of grade VIII, IX and XI of Pallavi Model School, Alwal celebrated National Youth Day to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda on a virtual platform. The programme commenced with a quote highlighting the message of youth power. One act play of the Swami was staged as an autobiography by the student of Grade IX. Students spoke about the life and times of Swami and how he influenced youth through his character.

An emerging entrepreneur of grade XI commerce was invited for a tête-à-tête to encourage young minds with start-up ideas. It was then followed by a panel discussion on issues faced by the youth and the ways to address the same. Some of the issues that were touched upon were peer pressure and bullying, mental health.

The school invited Ravalli from Radio FM 101.4 as guest. She said that her strong desire and passion for radio jockeying helped her achieve her goal. Principal Sunir Nagi invited her ex-students for Rendezvous, the alumni of school batch of 2011 who are now entrepreneurs- Rudhra Mukund and Varshith Veesamsetty.

The guests spoke at length on learning for life from school. Investments, role models, risks involved, skills of entrepreneurship and shared their success stories. A day-long activity saw students taking part in poetry, painting and essay on the topic issues faced by the youth.

