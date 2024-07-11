NATO calls China “decisive enabler” of Russia’s war against Ukraine

Leaders call on Beijing, a permanent member of the UNSC with a particular responsibility to uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter

By PTI Published Date - 11 July 2024, 10:08 AM

A doll dressed in Ukraines national dress lies on the floor amid broken glass inside a kindergarten destroyed by a missile strike, in Kyiv. — Photo:AP

Washington: NATO has voiced profound concern over China’s deepening relationship with Russia and accused Beijing of becoming a “decisive enabler” of Russia’s war against Ukraine through its so-called “no limits” partnership with the country.

Leaders of the 32-member North Atlantic Treaty Organisation said this in a statement following their meeting in Washington to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the North Atlantic Council.

“The People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) stated ambitions and coercive policies continue to challenge our interests, security and values. The deepening strategic partnership between Russia and the PRC and their mutually reinforcing attempts to undercut and reshape the rules-based international order are a cause for profound concern,” said the Washington Summit Declaration.

“We are confronted by hybrid, cyber, space and other threats and malicious activities from state and non-state actors,” it said. “The PRC has become a decisive enabler of Russia’s war against Ukraine through its so-called “no limits” partnership and its large-scale support for Russia’s defence industrial base. This increases the threat Russia poses to its neighbours and to Euro-Atlantic security,” it said.

NATO leaders called on China, as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council with a particular responsibility to uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, to cease all material and political support to Russia’s war effort.

“This includes the transfer of dual-use materials, such as weapons components, equipment, and raw materials that serve as inputs for Russia’s defence sector. The PRC cannot enable the largest war in Europe in recent history without this negatively impacting its interests and reputation,” said the declaration issued by the heads of state and government participating in the meeting during which it welcomed Sweden as its 32nd member country.

The historic accession of Finland and Sweden makes them safer and the alliance stronger, including in the High North and the Baltic Sea, it said. Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has shattered peace and stability in the Euro-Atlantic area and gravely undermined global security, said the declaration, adding that Russia remains the most significant and direct threat to the allies’ security.