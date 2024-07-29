Monday, Jul 29, 2024
Home | Cricket | Hca Seeks Land For New Stadiums

HCA seeks land for new stadiums

Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) treasurer CJ Srinivas presented a letter to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, requesting land for new cricket stadiums in every district and an additional international stadium in Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 29 July 2024, 11:59 PM
HCA seeks land for new stadiums
Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) treasurer CJ Srinivas presented a letter to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, requesting land for new cricket stadiums in every district and an additional international stadium in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) treasurer CJ Srinivas presented a letter to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, requesting land for new cricket stadiums in every district and an additional international stadium in Hyderabad.

Highlighting the challeges of Uppal Stadium such as limited seating and parking facilities during major matches, Srinivas emphasized the need for better facilities. He proposed for a new stadium with a capacity of 1,00,000 with advanced features.

<

Also Read

The Chief Minister responded positively, suggesting 25 acres per district for stadium construction and instructed CMO special secretary Ajith Reddy to take steps for land acquisition.

Related News

Latest News