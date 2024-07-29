HCA seeks land for new stadiums

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 July 2024, 11:59 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) treasurer CJ Srinivas presented a letter to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, requesting land for new cricket stadiums in every district and an additional international stadium in Hyderabad.

Highlighting the challeges of Uppal Stadium such as limited seating and parking facilities during major matches, Srinivas emphasized the need for better facilities. He proposed for a new stadium with a capacity of 1,00,000 with advanced features.

The Chief Minister responded positively, suggesting 25 acres per district for stadium construction and instructed CMO special secretary Ajith Reddy to take steps for land acquisition.