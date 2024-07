Suhas, Shivani impress at Hyderabad District Swimming Trials

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 July 2024, 11:54 PM

Suhas Preetham and Shivani Karra at the swimming tournament in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Suhas Preetham of Zion and Shivani Karra of GSA emerged as top performers in the Hyderabad District Swimming Senior Men & Women Selection Trials at the Zion Sports Academy in Bowrampet, Hyderabad, on Sunday.

Suhas finished with 25 points to clinch the men’s individual title, while Shivani earned 23 points to take home the women’s individual title.

Results: 400m Free Style: Men: 1. Pranav Chidella (GSA) (5.18.64s), 2. Amogh Revelli (Praxis) (6.35.71s), 3. Pulkit Saraf (HPS) (10.50.04s); Women: 1. Shivani Karra (GSA) (5.01.64s), 2. A Mokshitha (VMS) (5.06.09s), 3. T Kruthika (VMS) (6.29.90s); 800m Free Style: Men: 1. Aarush Das (GSA) (11.06.80s), 2. Amogh Revelli (Praxis) (13.59.18s); Women: 1. Shivani Karra (GSA) (10.19.84s), 2. Jona Shiju (GSA) (11.00.51s), 3. T Kruthika (VMS) (13.28.14s); 50m Back Stroke: Men: 1. Suhas Preetham (Zion) (28.10s); 2. Pathuri Bhuuvas (Zion) (30.80s), 3. Aditya Vobu (GSA) (34.51s); 100m Back Stroke: Men: 1. Suhas Preetham (Zion) (1.11.91s), 2. Pathuri Bhuvas (Zion) (1.17.45s), 3. Utkarsh (LBS) (2.08.62s); Women: 1. Shivani Karra (GSA) (1.15.39s), 2. Sai Akshara Avadoota (GSA) (1.17.85s); 3. Jeevika Shveni (Zion) (1.21.30s); 200m Back Stroke: Men: 1. Suhas Preetham (Zion) (2.37.53s), 2. Pathuri Bhuvas (Zion) (2.42.37s), 3. Aarush Das (GSA) (2.58.83s); Women: 1. Shivani Karra (GSA) (2.38.71s), 2. Sai Akshara Avaddota (GSA) (2.46.78s), 3. Sree Jani (Zion) (3.04.93s); 200m Butterfly Stroke: Men: 1. Varshith Dhulipudi (Zion) (2.33.33s), 2. Ashwath (GSA) (3.16.00s); Women: 1. A Mokshitha (VMS) (2.50.50s), 2. Shivani Karra (GSA) (2.51.08); 200m IM: Men: 1. Suhas Preetham (Zion) (2.16.82s), 2. Varshith Dhulipudi (Zion) (2.19.60s), 3. Pranav Chidella (GSA) (2.53.60s);Women: 1. Sai Akshara (GSA) (2.56.93s), 2. Jeevika Shveni (Zion) (3.11.23s); 400m IM: Men: 1. Suhas Preetham (Zion) (5.08.09s), 2. D Varshith (Zion) (5.11.22s), 3. Aarush Das (GSA) (6.29.41s).