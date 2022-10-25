Nani gives a glimpse of Diwali celebrations with son Arjun

Hyderabad: Natural star Nani took to his social media accounts to give his fans a glimpse of the Diwali celebrations at his home. Posting a charming picture of him bursting crackers with his son Arjun, the actor wished everyone in the caption. “Hope you all had a great Diwali,” the ‘Ante Sundaraniki’ actor penned. In one of the pictures, we can even see the actor’s wife Anjana Yelavarthy making an appearance.

Nani’s followers were in awe of the pictures and showered him with compliments. “Awww my heart!!! happy diwali you guys. Wishing you & your family love and light! Hope you guys had a bright day (sic),” commented a fan. “I am big fan sir but wish you happy Diwali to you sir and all family good wishes (sic),” added another. One fan remarked about how little Arjun is all grown up now.

Nani, who is observing the 40-day Ayyappa Swamy Deeksha, is seen wearing the Ayyappa mala in the snaps. His wife and son are also spotted in traditional Diwali attires.

On the professional front, Nani will be next seen in ‘Dasara’ opposite Keerthy Suresh. The actor revealed the first look of Keerthy as Vennala on her birthday recently. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. As per sources, the shooting of the much-awaited project is ongoing and a special set has been erected in Bachupally.

