Nani and Anjana are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:14 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

The couple first met at an event while Nani worked as an RJ in Vizag.

Hyderabad: Despite keeping a quiet profile, natural star Nani and his wife Anjana Yelavarthy are one of the most beloved couples in the Telugu film industry. And yes, Nani is good at juggling both his career and family life. Even though the actor is reticent to discuss his personal life, he does share some occasional stories on social media.

As we all know, Nani worked hard to grow his career while also finding love along the way. The couple first met at an event while Nani worked as an RJ in Vizag. After being friends for five years, their relationship grew into love, and on October 27, 2012, the pair married in a simple ceremony in the presence of close friends and family members.

Today, the ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ actor posted a photo where he was seen hugging his better half. Along with the picture, posted on Instagram, he wrote, “10 years” and a heart emoji. To celebrate their ten years of being together, he even uploaded a video wherein the couple and their little son Arjun can be seen.

On the work front, Nani will be seen on-screen alongside Keerthy Suresh, in the eagerly anticipated action comedy ‘Dasara’. The pan-Indian project, which marks the debut of director Srikanth Odela, is slated to hit the theatres on March 30, 2023.