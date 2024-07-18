Naveen Polishetty confirms multiple fractures, shares emotional note about his recovery

Naveen shared a heartfelt emotional note for the first time talking about how tough recovery and physiotherapy has been.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 July 2024, 05:25 PM

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Naveen Polishetty has been on a roll with three consecutive blockbusters at the box-office. A fighter, he worked his way into the industry as a complete outsider and carved a niche for himself. However, his journey to success has not been easy, as he recently suffered a major unfortunate accident with severe multiple fractures in his hand.

Naveen shared a heartfelt emotional note for the first time talking about how tough recovery and physiotherapy has been. While it is tough mentally and creatively to deal with a big injury which has impacted shoots of his films, the actor released a statement saying that he is doing much better now and assured his fans of full recovery.

In his note, Naveen shared how tough recovery has been as he can’t even use his hand for months. “It’s the blessings and love of fans that has kept me going. While this may be a setback, I’m sure to bounce back,” he said.

Naveen also confirmed scripting and development is happening in full swing for his upcoming films during this injury-induced downtime.

He has a few projects lined up with Sitara Entertainments, Mythri Movie Makers, Niharika Entertainment and other banners.

The actor shared that he will start shooting for those films as soon as he recovers. He recently shared on social media that he is also reading new scripts from aspiring directors.