Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Review: Naveen Polishetty steals both stand-up and movie shows with loads of entertainment

Published Date - 12:00 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

By Saki

Hyderabad: Naveen Polishetty, the latest addition to the list of talented and energetic actors in Tollywood, is shaping his career with a track of comedy movies. One more attempt, his third one in Telugu, Miss. Shetty Mr. Polishetty, was released on September 7. Anushka Shetty played the female lead in the film. She comes back to the screen after three years.

Miss. Shetty Mr. Polishetty is written and directed by Mahesh Babu. UV Creations produced the film. Radhan composed the music.

Miss. Shetty Mr. Polishety is the story of Master Chef Anvita Shetty, who has no belief in love or marriage. After the loss of her mother, she chooses to find the only love in the bonding of mother and daughter, and so she decides to get pregnant by intrauterine insemination and looks for a perfect sperm donor who is not just handsome and healthy but also good at character. Anvita Shetty finds Siddu Polishetty, a struggling stand-up comedian, as the right guy, who falls in love with her in return. But Siddhu is left clueless when he comes to know Anvita’s true intentions. Does Siddu accept Anvita’s proposal for her pregnancy, or does Anvita find true love in Siddu? The rest of the story of the film engages us with this drama.

Miss. Shetty Mr. Polishetty is one such kind of film where you will have unlimited laughter, get a good dose of emotions, enjoy the lead’s performance, love the music and score, and finally feel worth your ticket and time.

The film opens from Anvita’s perspective, and the majority of its runtime revolves around her wish to get pregnant. The lead character’s and, of course, the director’s intentions are very clear in the early portions of the film itself, during the scenes between Anvita and her mother.

Naveen Polishetty and his stand-up performances in the film are the best part. All the conversations between Siddhu and Anvita are truly funny, particularly the ‘sofa episode’ in the second half. A stand-up scene in the first half where Siddu makes fun of his parents marital life looks close and relatable to most of us, but only in a funny way. Murali Sharma and Tulasi, as Naveen’s parents, get good roles.

Anushka Shetty is charming throughout the film. Her performance looks regular, but her screen presence is magical. On the other hand, this film is a perfect fit for Naveen Polishetty. No one can fit Siddu better than Naveen. Naveen’s brilliance in instant punches added much to the character of a stand-up comedian.

All three songs—No No, Lady Luck, and Hathavidi—are good on screen too. The soundtrack of Lady Luck used in other scenes, especially in the pre-climax and climax portions, gets well connected to the audience.

The second half of the film is much more loaded with laughter than the first. Naveen’s conversations in the fertility centre with Harshavardhan, his diet plan episodes, and the outcomes are a series of comedy offering a package of entertainment. Naveen’s body language and expressions of internal struggle add elegance to these episodes.

Mahesh Babu, the director of the film, set up three-fourth part of the film with clean comedy, good punches, and loads of entertainment. He brought the superior on-screen chemistry between a young actor and a star actress. The pace is so cool until the pre-climax and then shifts to the emotional side, which blends well into the writing and connects to the audience. Miss. Shetty Mr. Polishetty is a good presentation of a simple, entertaining, and emotional love story with a bit of uniqueness in concept from a debut director.

Have you ever seen a love story in recent times with the leads not even touching each other? Miss. Shetty Mr. Polishetty is the answer to that, offering you one of the best (a happy-to-watch) modern rom-coms to entertain you this weekend.