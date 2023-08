| News Today Kushi Title Song Naveen Polishetty Live Singing And Vijay Deverakonda About His Marriage

News Today: Kushi Title Song, Naveen Polishetty Live Singing, And Vijay Deverakonda About His Marriage

Today's news includes Kushi Title Song, Naveen Polishetty Live Singing, And Vijay Deverakonda About His Marriage

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:12 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Hyderabad: Watch the latest news updates in YT Shorts on the Telangana Today YouTube channel. Today’s news includes Kushi Title Song, Naveen Polishetty Live Singing, And Vijay Deverakonda About His Marriage.

Naveen Polishetty Imitating Singer Udit Narayan

Vijay Deverakonda Wants To Get Married Soon

Kushi Title Song Was Confirmed After 10 Different Tunes: Director Shiva Nirvana