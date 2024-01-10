Navy chief unveils first indigenously manufactured Drishti 10 UAV of Adani Defence & Aerospace

Drishti 10 Starliner is an advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) platform with 36 hours endurance and 450 kg payload capacity.

Hyderabad: ‘Atmanirbharta’ in defence took wing today with Adani Defence & Aerospace unveiling and handing over its indigenously manufactured Drishti 10 Starliner Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) to the Indian Navy.

The only all-weather military platform with NATO’s STANAG 4671 certification for the UAV system’s airworthiness, it is cleared to fly in both segregated and unsegregated airspace. The UAV will now be taken from Hyderabad to Porbandar to be inducted into naval maritime operations.

The flag-off ceremony was led by Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, who said, “Drishti 10’s integration will enhance our naval capabilities, strengthening our preparedness in the ever-evolving maritime surveillance and reconnaissance.”

Minister of Industries & Commerce, D. Sridhar Babu said, “Adani Aerospace Park in Hyderabad is a world class facility with focus on innovation and indigenization, a testament to Indian ingenuity.”

Jeet Adani, VP, Adani Enterprises, said, “intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms across land, air and naval borders are a key priority for Adani to serve the armed forces and place India on the global map for exports.”

Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence & Aerospace, said, “The handover of Drishti 10 Starliner UAV is a watershed moment in our journey towards self-sufficiency and indigenisation of advanced technologies.