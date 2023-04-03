Nayanthara finally reveals full names of her twins

In a video, actor Nayanthara can be seen revealing the full names of her twins.

By ANI Updated On - 12:37 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

New Delhi: Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan who welcomed their twin sons last year in October. Finally, has revealed the full name of their children.

A video has surfaced only in which actor Nayanthara can be seen revealing the full names of her twins.

During the event, when Nayanthara was asked to reveal the full names of her boys, she said “My first son is Uyir Rudronil N Shivan and my second son is Ulag Dhaivag N Shivan.”

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan married in Chennai on June 9, 2022. It was an intimate wedding with only their close friends and select guests, including Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Suriya, and Rajinikanth, in attendance.

Four months after their wedding, they welcomed their sons via surrogacy. The news was shared by Vignesh on his Instagram handle where he shared pictures of his twin newborns named Uyir and Ulagam. In the images, the duo was seen kissing the feet of their babies.

He captioned the post by writing, “Nayan and Me have become Amma and Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir and Ulagam. Life looks brighter and more beautiful. God is double great.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nayanthara will be seen starring in director Atlee’s next action thriller film ‘Jawaan’ along with Shah Rukh Khan. The upcoming film is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.

