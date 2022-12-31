Alia-Ranbir to Nayanthara-Vignesh, celebs who got hitched in 2022

The couple got hitched on January 27, in both Malayali and Bengali rituals. Mouni chose a red-bordered white South Indian sari for her Malayali wedding, whereas Suraj opted for a kurta and mundu (dhoti).

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:47 PM, Sat - 31 December 22

Hyderabad: The year 2022 saw a number of celebrity weddings and their stunning pictures had us in awe. As we welcome 2023, from lavish celebrations at scheduled destinations to low-key private affairs, here’s a list of all the stars who have tied the knot this year:

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

The couple got hitched on January 27, in both Malayali and Bengali rituals. Mouni chose a red-bordered white South Indian sari for her Malayali wedding, whereas Suraj opted for a kurta and mundu (dhoti).

While Mouni is from Cooch Behar, West Bengal, Suraj Nambiar is an Indian businessman and investment banker based in Dubai. He was born in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar married his long-time girlfriend Shibani Dandekar on February 19, in a star-studded affair. Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s farmhouse in Khandala served as the venue for their nuptials. Instead of a nikah or a traditional Marathi wedding ceremony, the couple exchanged vows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar (@shibanidandekarakhtar)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

After dating each other for around five years, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14. The wedding was an intimate affair and took place at Mumbai’s Vastu building where both Alia and Ranbir own individual apartments. The couple donned ivory-and-gold outfits by Sabyasachi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Nayanthara and Vignesh

Actor Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan dated for over six years before getting married on June 9. From Superstar Rajinikanth to her ‘Jawan’ co-star Shah Rukh Khan, several cinema stalwarts attended the ceremony to bless the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

The couple exchanged wedding vows on October 4. However, it has been reported that they have been married for two-and-a-half years and were celebrating their wedding on the date. Richa and Ali met on the sets of ‘Fukrey’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya

Hansika and Sohael got hitched at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on December 4 in the presence of their family members and close friends. The wedding was a lavish affair, with three days of pre-wedding festivities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)