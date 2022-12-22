Nayanthara’s ‘Connect’ releases on the longest night of the year

The movie had already begun to receive plaudits from critics and industry observers before it even came out.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:02 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Source: Twitter/Rowdy Pictures.

Hyderabad: When a horror or thriller film has a strange connection to it, it becomes more eerie and intriguing, exactly like Nayanthara’s ‘Connect’, which was released on the longest night of the year. Some believe that bad spirits and negative energies are more powerful at night; hence many fans of horror movies choose to watch them then.

It’s interesting that all the night shows are packed on the longest night of the year for Ashwin Saravanan’s horror film ‘Connect,’ which stars Nayanthara in the lead.

When Nayanthara was questioned about the film releasing on the longest night of the year, she said, “It’s a coincidence, to be honest. But now that I think of it, it all makes sense to release a film that’s relevant to night and horror stories on such a day! All night shows have been sold out now and for the weekend, and I am happy to see that on this special day.”

The Hindi trailer for the horror film ‘Connect’, which opens in theatres on December 30, was released. It is an exciting thriller that has been directed by Ashwin Saravan and stars Nayanthara as the lead, along with Sathyaraj and Anupam Kher in significant parts. The movie’s trailer depicts a content family that becomes stranded in several areas as a result of the global epidemic. The family has been under stress, but not just because of the pandemic.

The character played by Nayanthara is trapped in her home with her daughter, who uses an Ouija board to summon a spirit she wants to meet but ends up bringing along another spirit. When Nayanthara realises that her daughter is possessed, she knows that she must handle everything on her own. Anupam, who is portraying the priest, advises performing an exorcism on the young woman.