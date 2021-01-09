NBA: Curry leads Warriors past Clippers

The Warriors used a 34-6 run over the third and fourth quarters to stun the Clippers and erase their big lead

By | Published: 5:53 pm

Los Angeles: Stephen Curry scored 38 points as the Golden State Warriors rallied from a 22-point deficit to overpower the Los Angeles Clippers with a 115-105 victory on Friday in San Francisco.

The Warriors used a 34-6 run over the third and fourth quarters to stun the Clippers and erase their big lead. Curry drained nine three pointers as the Warriors avenged a loss to the Clippers on Wednesday when Curry was held to a season low 13 points. The Warriors made 20 threes in Friday’s contest.

Curry posted his third 30-point performance in the last four games, making 13 of his 24 shots and nine of his 14 three-point attempts. He also had 11 assists. Wiggins finished with 16 points for the Warriors, who shot 20-for-41 on three-pointers and outscored the Clippers 60-42 from beyond the arc. Paul George had a team-high 25 points and Kawhi Leonard 24 for the Clippers, who made 18 turnovers.

The Clippers led by 14 points at the half, and 85-63 late in the third quarter. Curry capped a 19 point third quarter with a 29 foot basket in the final seconds to give the Warriors a 87-81 lead. Golden State extended that to 97-91 early in the fourth but the Clippers tied it 97-97 with just over seven minutes left on the clock.

Elsewhere, Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points as the Utah Jazz handed Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks their first loss at home this season with a 131-118 victory in Milwaukee. Jordan Clarkson added 26, Bojan Bogdanovic chipped in 20 points, while Royce O’Neale added 18 points for the Jazz, who made a franchise record 25 three pointers and snapped a two-game losing skid.

Also, LeBron James had 28 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers held on for a 117-115 victory over the visiting Chicago Bulls. Montrezl Harrell tallied 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Lakers, who played without injured Anthony Davis, who is out with sore groin.

In Detroit, Jerami Grant had 31 points and 10 rebounds as the Detroit Pistons stormed back from a 23-point first half deficit to beat the Phoenix Suns 110-105 in overtime in Detroit.