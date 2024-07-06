NCC extends its support to visually impaired students

Officers, staff and cadets of NCC Group Headquarters visited Mathru Foundation in Safilguda for the blind and extended their solidarity to the visually impaired residents.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 July 2024, 04:23 PM

Hyderabad: In a display of community service, the officers, staff and cadets of NCC Group Headquarters, Hyderabad visited Mathru Foundation, Safilguda for the blind and extended their support and solidarity to the visually impaired residents.

They handed over grocery items, ensuring the foundation’s inhabitants had access to essential provisions. This visit underscored the NCC’s commitment to social responsibility and mission to serve the community beyond their training and educational endeavours, a press release said.

The cadets’ interaction with the residents was marked by empathy and warmth, highlighting their dedication to uplifting those in need. Mathru Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of visually impaired individuals, expressed gratitude for the NCC’s generous contribution.

Col Anil, NCC Group Commander said, “our cadets are trained not just in military skills but also in the values of empathy, service, and leadership.”