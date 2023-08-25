Hyderabad: Upset over her husband refusing her money, woman ends life

Allegedly upset over her husband refusing to give money to celebrate Bodrai festival, a woman died by suicide by hanging in her house.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:29 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Allegedly upset over her husband refusing to give money to celebrate Bodrai festival, a woman died by suicide by hanging in her house at Shaikpet in Film Nagar on Thursday evening.

S Vaishnavi, who was married in 2002, was staying with her husband S Deepak and children at Maruthi Nagar in Shaikpet.

Police said Vaishnavi, who planned to celebrate the age-old Bodrai festival on September 2, had asked her husband for money for buying things including new clothes.

However, due to financial constraint, he refused to give her money. Being a home maker, she had no source of income and dependent on her husband.

Upset over it, Vaishnavi hanged herself from the ceiling fan in the house, when in the absence of her family members.

The Film Nagar police are investigating.