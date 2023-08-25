Friday, Aug 25, 2023
Home | Hyderabad | Cross Dressers Jailed For Nuisance In Hyderabad

Cross dressers jailed for nuisance in Hyderabad

The trio- Mallesh, Jangaiah and Saraiah, had recently went to a house in Banjara hills and demanded money from the residents. When they refused to give money, they created nuisance.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 08:40 PM, Fri - 25 August 23
Cross dressers jailed for nuisance in Hyderabad
The trio- Mallesh, Jangaiah and Saraiah, had recently went to a house in Banjara hills and demanded money from the residents. When they refused to give money, they created nuisance.

Hyderabad: Three persons who cross dressed as transgender persons and created nuisance demanding money from people were sentenced to 30 days jail by a local court, police said on Thursday.

The trio- Mallesh, Jangaiah and Saraiah, had recently went to a house in Banjara hills and demanded money from the residents. When they refused to give money, they created nuisance.

Based on a complaint, the Banjara Hills police booked a case and arrested them.

Related News

Latest News