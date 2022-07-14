NDRF team kept ready to rescue flood victims in Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:14 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

Hanamkonda: The district machinery is taking all steps for the help of the flood victims in the district as rains have been lashing the district for the last eight days. Excess rainfall was recorded in 12 mandals against the total of 14 in the district in this month. While 43 houses were partially damaged by the rains, four were completely damaged. Two rehabilitation centres were set up to provide accommodation and food for the flood victims, while one NDRF team was kept ready to rescue the victims in case of emergency, according to District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu.

“We are also taking steps to repair the pipelines of the Mission Bhagiratha damaged due to rains. And we will also take measures to check the spread of seasonal diseases,” he said. Meanwhile, the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) officials have identified 323 houses that had reached dilapidated condition in 66 divisions under its jurisdiction. Mayor Gundu Sudharani said that they had already demolished 123 houses and served notices on the owners of 200 houses in the city. On Thursday, the district received an average rainfall of 3.25 cm. The cumulative rainfall as on July 14 is 25.46 cm. This is 102 percent deviation (excess) from the normal rainfall.