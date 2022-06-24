Nearly 1 in 5 American adults report having long Covid

By IANS Published: Published Date - 12:15 PM, Fri - 24 June 22

Washington: Nearly one out of five adults in the US who previously had Covid-19 now report having symptoms of long COVID, according to new data revealed by the government.

The data published was sourced through the “Household Pulse Survey” conducted by the US Census Bureau and the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), reports Xinhua news agency.

The NCHS began asking about the presence of long Covid at the start of June.

Out of the over 62,000 adults surveyed, about 40 per cent said they had previous Covid-19 infection.

Among them, 19 per cent said they were currently experiencing symptoms of long Covid.

Of the general population, one out of 13 or 7.5 per cent of US adults reported having symptoms of long Covid that lasted three or more months after their initial infection, according to the survey.

Women were found to have a higher rate of long Covid than men, with 9.4 per cent reporting the condition compared to 5.5 per cent of men, it added.