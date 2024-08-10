Nearly 200 units of blood donated in Mancherial

Mancherial Collector Kumar Deepak said that one could save lives of the needy by donating blood during medical emergencies.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 August 2024, 06:59 PM

Collector Kumar Deepak hands over certificate of appreciation to an employee of the revenue department in Mancherial on Saturday

Mancherial: As many as 191 units of blood was raised during a blood donation camp held by Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS)-Mancherial chapter in association with the revenue department on the premises of Government General Hospital (GGH) here on Saturday. Collector Kumar Deepak was the chief guest of the event.

Deepak said that one could save lives of the needy by donating blood during medical emergencies. He stated that one could come to the rescue of victims of road accidents and pregnant women by donating blood. New blood is produced in the body, helping donors to stay healthy if they donate blood.

One more blood donation camp would be held in Thandur mandal centre on August 15.

Additional Collector (Revenue) S Motilal, GGH medical superintendent Dr Harishchandra Reddy, IRCS Mancherial district chairman K Bhaskar Reddy and others were present.