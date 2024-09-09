Workers stage protest at Kalwakurthy government hospital demanding salaries

Protesting against the government, staff from various sections accused it of withholding their salaries for the past six months. They also claimed that the contractor was creating difficulties when they requested their payments and threatening to suspend those who demanded their wages

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 September 2024, 12:20 PM

Nagarkurnool: Demanding the government to pay their salaries, patient care takers, sanitation, security and other sections workers boycotted their duties and staged a protest in front of Government General Hospital, Kalwakurthy here on Monday.

Raising slogans against the government, the staff from different sections charges that their salaries were due since last six months.

Further, they alleged that when salaries were being demanded, the contractor was subjecting them to inconvenience. This apart, the contractor was also threatening to suspend the staff, who demand salaries, from their duties, they said according to reports.

The staff members said that they were finding it difficult to make both the ends meet as they were not getting salaries since six months.

“We will continue the strike till out salaries are paid. The government should respond and pay our salaries promptly,” the staff members said.