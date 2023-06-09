Nearly Rs 1.63 crore worth transactions made in TSPSC paper leak case: SIT

SIT probing the TSPSC paper leak case has identified the total money transacted in the buying and selling of various exam papers as Rs.1.63 crore

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the TSPSC paper leak case has identified the total money transacted in the buying and selling of various exam papers as Rs.1.63 crore.

The SIT after obtaining legal opinion filed a preliminary charge sheet in the local court in the case on Friday. As of now, 49 suspects have been arrested in connection with the case, while one person, currently residing in New Zealand, is still at large, officials told the court.

Among them, 16 are mediators while three candidates were nabbed for engaging in malpractice during the AEE exam by using a battery-operated device. All the material evidence seized during the arrest of the suspects was sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) at Ramanthapur and experts opinion obtained.

A.R.Srinivas, Additional Commisioner (Crimes and SIT), Hyderabad, said investigation revealed that the prime suspect P.Praveen Kumar, an ex-Assistant Section Officer and Personal Assistant to the Secretary of TSPSC, colluded with A.Raja Shekar, an outsourcing employee and gained unauthorized access to the confidential section’s computer and copied the question papers of Group- I, AEE and AE exams onto their pen drives.

Subsequently, they shared these with several candidates through intermediaries to make illicit profits.

In March this year, after the paper leak incident came to light, the Begum Bazaar police booked a case and took up investigation. The case was later transferred to the SIT and a dedicated team was assigned for a thorough probe.