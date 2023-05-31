Number of arrests in TSPSC question paper leak case may soon reach 100: Hyderabad CP

The Special Investigation Team of Hyderabad Police had zeroed upon several persons and has already arrested 49 persons

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 AM, Wed - 31 May 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Until now, more than 100 top scorers in the TSPSC exams were questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is investigating the TSPSC paper leak case.

The SIT had zeroed upon several persons and has already arrested 49 persons. “It was recently found out that some suspects had also used the latest technology for committing the offence. Going by the pace at which the probe is going on in the case, the number of arrests in the TSPSC paper leak case may soon reach 100,” said CV Anand, Police Commissioner, Hyderabad.

The SIT has also examined TSPSC chairman Janardhan Reddy, Secretary Anita Ramachandran and member B Linga Reddy. The Enforcement Directorate is also probing money laundering charges in the case. It also recorded the statements of top TSPSC officials.

Also Read Woman absconding for 36 years nabbed by Telangana CID